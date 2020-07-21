Chesterfield police searching for missing man

Clifford Hardy was seen walking away from his residence, located in the 700 block of Gordon School Court, at around 3:45 p.m., police said. He is described as a black male, 6-feet-tall and roughly 190 pounds. (photo provided by Chesterfield police)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for a missing 42-year-old man with cognitive disabilities who was last seen leaving his residence in Chesterfield County on Tuesday afternoon.

Clifford Hardy was seen walking away from his residence, located in the 700 block of Gordon School Court, at around 3:45 p.m., police said. He is described as a black male, 6-feet-tall and roughly 190 pounds.

Hardy, who has short hair, was seen wearing blue jeans and a blue and white plaid shirt. According to authorities, Hardy’s caretakers are worried due to his cognitive disabilities. Chesterfield police provided a photo of Hardy to 8News.

Anyone with information about Mr. Hardy’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.