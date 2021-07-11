Chesterfield Police searching for missing man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. ( WRIC) — Authorities in Chesterfield County are searching for a missing man last seen Saturday afternoon.

The Chesterfield County Police Department says 45-year-old Reuben Carillo was last seen fishing with friends around 4 p.m. on July 10. They say he walked into the water at Henricus Park and never resurfaced.

Carillo is described as about 5-foot-2 and weighs approximately 140-pounds. He was last seen shirtless wearing silver gym shorts. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and a black mustache. He does not drive a vehicle.

Anyone with information about Carillo’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.