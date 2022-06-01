Jimmy Harper

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man.

According to police, 81-year-old Jimmy Harper was last seen near his home on the 3200 block of Able Terrace at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1 wearing black sneakers, blue jeans and a dark-colored hat.

Harper has grey hair and brown eyes, stands about 5’10” and weighs about 154 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Harper’s whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.