CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen on April 8.

61-year-old Julius Simms, of the 20200 block of Sheffield Place in Chesterfield, packed his belongings and left his residents on Friday, April 8.

Simms was described as a Black male, about 6 feet tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information about Simms’ whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.