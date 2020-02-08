Chesterfield police searching for missing man last seen Thursday night

Chesterfield Police are on the scene of a death investigation on Providence Creek Road. (Photo: Delaney Hall)

47-year-old Maryus Johnson Jr. was last seen Feb. 6 around 8 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Thursday night around 8 p.m.

47-year-old Maryus Johnson Jr., of the 2200 block of Kenmore Rd in Richmond, is described as a black male, approximately 5′ 8″ and 155 lbs.

Johnson was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a burgundy t-shirt with a medical symbol on it, and also wearing eye glasses. He may be driving a 2001 green Lincoln Continental.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.