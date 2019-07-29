1  of  2
Chesterfield Police searching for missing man

Jason Allen Stolfi

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen Sunday.

Jason Allen Stolfi, 37, of Thornridge Lane, was last seen by his wife at about 1 p.m. Sunday when he left to take a friend to an address in Richmond. He was reported missing around 3:40 a.m. Monday.

Stolfi is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall and weighing around 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue v-neck, black shorts, with black Nike flip-flops, and driving a red Kia Soul.

Anyone with information about Stolfi’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

