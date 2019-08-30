Missing Chesterfield mom, 7-month-old daughter found safe

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield mother and her 7-month-old baby were found safe, police said Wednesday.

The search for Nashae T. Bishop and her daughter, Arie Owens, both of the 3000 block of Stony Lake Court in Richmond, began after they were reported missing by Bishop’s social worker on Tuesday, Aug 27.

The last known contact with the pair before they went missing was on June 12, police said, when the two moved from a residence in Stafford County to Stony Lake Court.

Police described Bishop as standing 5-feet-tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a light-to-medium- complexion.

The 7-month-old was described as having brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.