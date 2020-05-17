Chesterfield Police searching for missing woman last seen on Friday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a 20-year-old woman, who was last seen by her roommate on Friday, May 15.
Janet Mwai was reported missing Saturday, May 16, after she left her home in a gray, 2017 Nisson, with Virginia license plates UJW-2881. Her family said they have repeatedly try to contact her but have not gotten a response from Mwai.
Mwai is an African American woman with black hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet 6 inches, and 154 pounds.
Anyone with information about Mwai’s whereabouts is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
