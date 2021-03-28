Chesterfield police searching for missing woman

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday, March 26.

Chesterfield Police is searching for Shanta Maria Martin, 24 after family members weren’t able to find her Friday afternoon.

According to police, Martin was last seen at her home in the 3900 block of Berrybrook Drive.

Martin is a black female around 5’6 weighing 325 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, gray sweatpants with “Hilfiger” written along the pant leg. According to police, Martin had her hair in a ponytail and has tattoos on both of her arms and legs.

Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251.