Chesterfield Police searching for missing woman, three kids

Chesterfield County, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing woman and her three children.

Police said Crystal Knigge was last heard from around 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 15th.

Crystal is 28-years-old and is described as 5’2″ with brown hair, weighing 145 pounds.

Police believe her children — 5-year-old Laurel, 4-year-old Bryce, and 3-year-old Chase — may be with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers.

Stay with 8News for updates.