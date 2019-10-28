Chesterfield Police searching for missing woman

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman.

Rosemarie Tiller-Randolph, 55, was last seen by family at her home in the 2900 block of Lyndhurst Court at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday, police said. She was reported missing on Monday.

Tiller-Randolph is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 105 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen driving a white, 2004 Ford Expedition with Virginia license plates DUJUDGE.

Anyone with information about Tiller-Randolph’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.