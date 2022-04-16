CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding the suspect of a robbery that took place on Midlothian Turnpike.

According to Chesterfield Police, a man walked into the Amoco gas station at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Huguenot Road just after 6 p.m. Saturday, passed a note to the clerk and demanded money. The clerk handed money to the man, who then left on foot.

The suspect is described as a 20-25 year old Black man with a thin build. He was wearing a black ski mask, grey pants and a black short sleeve t-shirt.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or can provide any information about the incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.