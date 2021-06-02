Chesterfield Police searching for runaway girl missing since Friday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 12-year-old girl from Chesterfield County ran away from home on Friday and has not been seen since.

According to police, Genesis Garcia Hernandez was last seen on Hampton Valley Court in a neighborhood off of Otterdale Road.

Police describe Hernandez as a Hispanic female, she is about 4-feet 4-inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. Her hair is blonde and her eyes are brown.

She was wearing a white hoodie with black writing, black leggings and red tennis shoes when she went missing.

Hernandez cannot drive but police suspect she might be trying to reach people she knows in Northern Virginia.

Anyone who knows where she is can call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.