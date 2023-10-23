CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating an alleged armed robbery involving an ATM on Midlothian Turnpike.

On Aug. 10, officers were called to the Wells Fargo at 7202 Midlothian Turnpike for a reported robbery that had occurred days prior.

According to police, the victim said that a woman had jumped in front of his vehicle and asked for help. She then reportedly entered the vehicle from the passenger side and displayed a handgun.

The suspect then allegedly directed the victim to drive to a nearby ATM and withdraw money. After receiving cash from the victim, the suspect drove away from the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Photo of alleged armed robbery suspect. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect’s identity is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.