CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating an attempted porch package larceny.

On July 26, a suspect — described as a Hispanic male — followed a FedEx employee to the door of a residence in the 3600 block of Meadowdale Boulevard and signed for a package — containing a cellphone — that the courier had intended to deliver.

According to police, the suspect turned to walk away, but the rightful owner of the package opened the front door of the residence and intercepted him. The suspect then gave up the package and drove away from the scene in a black, 2008-to-2010 Acura TSX sedan with tinted windows and black rims.

The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program has released the following photos in an attempt to identify the suspect.

Suspect wanted in attempted porch package theft. (Photo courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

Suspect wanted in attempted porch package theft. (Photo courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

A black, 2008-to-2010 Acura TSX sedan with tinted windows and black rims wanted in connection with package larceny. (Photo courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

A black, 2008-to-2010 Acura TSX sedan with tinted windows and black rims wanted in connection with package larceny. (Photo courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

The incident remains under investigation by the Chesterfield County Police Department.