CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred back in August.

According to police, several vehicles were broken into throughout the community of Meadowbrook Apartments — located at 5431 Whetstone Road — on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

“Personal items were stolen from multiple vehicles in the neighborhood and approximately 26 victims sustained damage to their vehicles,” said a Chesterfield County Police Department in a written release.

Police said the total cost of property loss and damage to victims of these break-ins is estimated to exceed $13,000.

Screenshots from surveillance video released by police show two suspects wearing light-colored hoodies involved in the larcenies and vandalisms.

(Photo courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

Anyone with information on these incidents is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.