CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred back in August.
According to police, several vehicles were broken into throughout the community of Meadowbrook Apartments — located at 5431 Whetstone Road — on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
“Personal items were stolen from multiple vehicles in the neighborhood and approximately 26 victims sustained damage to their vehicles,” said a Chesterfield County Police Department in a written release.
Police said the total cost of property loss and damage to victims of these break-ins is estimated to exceed $13,000.
Screenshots from surveillance video released by police show two suspects wearing light-colored hoodies involved in the larcenies and vandalisms.
Anyone with information on these incidents is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.