Chesterfield Police searching for suspects who entered house to steal expensive jewelry, watches

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Armed suspects broke into a house in Chesterfield County, and stole jewelry and watches worth thousands of dollars earlier this week, according to police.

Around 1:45 a.m. on December 6, suspects entered an unoccupied house in the Fairpines subdivision to steal the jewelry.

Some of the pieces were unique, police said. Those images were shared on social media by Chesterfield Police.

If you have any information on the theft or the location of the jewelry, you are urged to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-0660.