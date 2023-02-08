CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are on the lookout for two suspects accused of stealing fragrance items from a local Ulta Beauty store.

Police said the two men were caught on camera stealing high-value fragrance items from the store on Route 1 in the Chester area. The incident occurred on Jan. 24 around 10:20 a.m.

The suspects allegedly hid the items on their person before walking out of the store without paying.

Police have released photos of the suspects from the store’s security footage, as pictured below.

If you have any information on the identity of these men or information on this crime, you’re asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.