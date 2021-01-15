Chesterfield Police searching for woman last seen in December

32-year-old missing woman was last seen leaving her home in Chesterfield on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for a 32-year-old woman last seen leaving her home in December.

Authorities said Leah Anderson left her home in the 13000 block of Holly View Terrace at about noon on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Anderson reportedly got into an older-model sedan with a loud muffler.

The 32-year-old was then reported missing on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

Anderson is described as a black female, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about where Anderson could be is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.