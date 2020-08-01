Chesterfield Police seek help identifying suspect in three Dollar General burglaries

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect in multiple burglaries to the Dollar General store located on Belmont Road.

During the burglaries, the suspect was caught on security cameras stealing cigarettes and phone chargers.

Surveillance photos that were taken on June 20, July 17, and July 31 show the suspect breaking into the store and walking out with boxes of products.

Chesterfield Police are asking those with information to contact Crime Solvers.

The suspect(s) involved in the Dollar General burglaries.

