CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is looking for a man they say took items from a Walmart in the Chester area without paying and tried to return them.

According to police, the incident occurred on two separate occasions. First, the man allegedly took several items from the store on April 30. He then tried to return them, telling customer service that he had purchased them from another Walmart store. The man was denied and left the store with the items without paying.

Photo: Chesterfield Police

Photo: Chesterfield Police

The man returned the following day — May 1 — with the same intention. When the man tried to return more items, he was denied and asked to provide identification. The man then left the products and the store.

Police say the man could be driving a silver four-door car with black wheels. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

For more information on the suspect, click BELOW: