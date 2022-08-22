CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police is looking for a fugitive wanted on multiple charges, including a felony charge.

Richard Bryant Grant Sr., 33, is wanted for felony threaten to bomb/burn, vandalism and two counts of assault and battery.

Grant is a 6-foot tall white male who weighs 300 pounds. Grant has blue eyes and brown hair.

Credit: Chesterfield Police Department

If you have seen Grant, call Crime Solvers (804) 748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app. All tips are anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.