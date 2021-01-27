Chesterfield police still looking for 24-year-old woman last seen in October

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department said they are still looking for a missing woman who was last seen in October.

The department said Jasmine L. A. Moore, 24, of Chesterfield, was last seen leaving her residence in the 20100 block of Rowanty Court at about 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2020. They said friends reported Moore was missing on Oct. 4. On Oct. 5, 2020, police said they found Moore’s vehicle, a black Ford Taurus, on an exit ramp to I-95 in Prince George County.

Mores is described as about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo on the left side of her chest of the word “Quincy” with the word “Elijah” directly under it.

CCPD said Moore has a tongue piercing, ear piercings and her bottom lip and nose are both pierced on the right side — however, police said she was not wearing jewelry in those piercings when she was last seen.

Anyone with information about Moore’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers through the P3 app.