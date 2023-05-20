CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a person who they say used a stolen credit card to buy a $500 gift card at a 7-Eleven.

According to police, on April 25, clothing, jewelry and a purse were taken from a vehicle on Arborcraft Drive. Later, a credit card found in the purse was used to buy a $500 gift card at a 7-Eleven on Horsepen Road by the person pictured.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.