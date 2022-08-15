CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is searching for the suspect who broke into Taylor’s Bar in Midlothian and stole two tabletop gaming systems that contained over $10,000 in cash, according to police.

Police said the unknown suspect broke through multiple doors to gain access to the main business on Tuesday, July 12. Once inside, police said the suspect stole the two gaming systems which contained more than $10,000 in cash.

The suspect was seen on camera wearing a hooded white shirt, white pants and a gas mask.

If you can help solve this crime, or have information about any unsolved crime and/or wanted person in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, you’re asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app.