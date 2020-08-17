Chesterfield Police to increase patrols on busy streets after 14 people killed in traffic crashes this year

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are cracking down on reckless driving this week, stepping up patrols on Hull Street Road.

Authorities said 14 people have been killed in traffic crashes this year. Officials say careless driving is to blame.

Police will be upping patrols along Hull Street Road as well as Courthouse Road, Turner Road, Old Hundred Road and Winterpock.

Officers will be going after drivers who are speeding, aggressive driving, drunk driving, and those without seat belts.

This operation is expected to last until Friday.