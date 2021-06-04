Chesterfield Police to increase presence on Hull Street Road next week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department said it will have an increased presence on Hull Street and several connecting roads next week as part of a traffic enforcement operation.

The department said from Jun 6 to 12, they will have extra officers patrolling the area focusing on speeding, reckless driving, red-light running, impaired driving and mobile device use while driving.

In addition to Hull Street Road, CCPD said officers will also be patrolling Courthouse Road, Bailey Bridge Road, Old Hundred Road S., Winterpock Road and Genito Road, among others.