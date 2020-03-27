Chesterfield Police trying to locate missing runaway teen girl last seen in January

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are looking for a runaway juvenile who has been missing for more than two months.

Lily L. Anstead was last seen Jan. 7 when she left her residence, located in the 3900 block of Keswick Court, for school about 8 a.m. Anstead, 16, was reported missing by family members.

She is described as standing 5-feet-5-inches, weighing 110 pounds, with short red hair and green eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with the word “New York” on it and black low top vans shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Lily should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at www.p3tips.com/699.

