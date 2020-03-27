Breaking News
2 residents die at Henrico rehabilitation center struggling with coronavirus outbreak

Chesterfield Police trying to locate missing runaway teen girl last seen in January

Chesterfield County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are looking for a runaway juvenile who has been missing for more than two months.

Lily L. Anstead was last seen Jan. 7 when she left her residence, located in the 3900 block of Keswick Court, for school about 8 a.m. Anstead, 16, was reported missing by family members.

She is described as standing 5-feet-5-inches, weighing 110 pounds, with short red hair and green eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with the word “New York” on it and black low top vans shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Lily should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at www.p3tips.com/699.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events