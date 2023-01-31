CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is warning residents of a recent scam involving a caller impersonating an officer and threatening arrests.

According to police, multiple residents have reportedly received calls from someone impersonating a Chesterfield police officer and requesting money with the threat of arrest.

The name that the scammer is using is that of a real employee at the apartment. In addition, calling the number back, residents have heard a recording claiming to be the Chesterfield County Police Civil Service Division.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is now reminding community members that employees with the department will never ask for money or gift cards.

Anyone who feels uneasy about a call and suspects it could be a scam is encouraged to call the Chesterfield County Police Department’s non-emergency line at 804-748-1251.