Chesterfield Police will not be pulling over drivers for breaking curfew

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD) will not be pulling over drivers who are on the road between the hours of 12 a.m. and 5 p.m., despite Governor Ralph Northam’s latest Executive Order instituting a statewide curfew during that time frame.

“We will NOT be conducting traffic stops on people otherwise lawfully operating a motor vehicle during these times,” CCPD Chief Col. Jeffrey S. Katz said in a Facebook post. “The law requires officers to have reasonable suspicion to stop a driver. There are completely lawful reasons for people to be out and about during these times and therefore mere operation of a motor vehicle does not remotely meet the legal burden necessary to justify a lawful stop.”

According to Executive Order 72, there are exceptions to the curfew, including but not limited to obtaining food, taking care of other individuals or animals, exercising, and traveling to or from a place of worship.

“A reminder that you should stay home whenever you can during the rest of the day,” the governor said. “But from midnight to 5 a.m., you need to stay home. If you don’t need to go out, go home. This is just plain common sense.”

In his initial announcement of the Executive Order, Northam did not include an enforcement mechanism.