Chesterfield Police write over 450 tickets in enforcement operation in Chester

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — If you noticed the presence of more Chesterfield County Police vehicles in the Chester and Enon areas over the course of last week, it was for good reason.

The department conduced a traffic enforcement operation from Oct. 31-Nov. 6, looking for speeders, reckless drivers, red light runners, impaired drivers, people using their cell phones while driving and enforcing pedestrian safety measures.

Officers patrolled Route 10 and Route 1, Chester Road, Harrowgate Road, Curtis Street, Osborne Road, Rivers Bend Boulevard and other side streets in the Chester and Enon areas. As a result, 425 vehicles were stopped, and police wrote 458 summonses for violations including speeding, reckless driving, cell phone use while driving and not wearing a seat belt.

Police also held pedestrian safety talks with community members. Officers are encouraging motorists to buckle up and drive safely, while also sending the message to pedestrians to wear bright, reflective clothing at night.