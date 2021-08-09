Chesterfield postpones SPICE cultural festival until 2022 due to increase in COVID-19 cases

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County has postponed its inaugural SPICE — Sharing Practices of International Cultures through Engagement — cultural festival until 2022 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases brought on by the delta variant.

Chesterfield and the Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education announced the launch of the SPICE cultural festival in an effort to provide a free community event aimed at celebrating the county’s diversity and multiculturalism through the arts.

The two-day festival, scheduled for Aug. 13 – Aug. 14, has been postponed until next year but no specific date has been set.

“The goal of the Sharing Practices of International Cultures through Engagement (SPICE) Cultural Festival was to celebrate diversity and multiculturalism through the arts,” the county wrote in a release. “However, out of an abundance of caution, and, for the safety of those in attendance, festival organizers and county leaders have decided to postpone the event.”

Chesterfield County has seen a significant uptick in cases since July 26, with the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases increasing from about 23 cases per day to nearly 92 on Aug. 9, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.