CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Education Foundation hosted its annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive on Saturday morning to prepare students for the upcoming school year.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, event workers stayed busy as they sorted through donations of backpacks, binders, pens and pencils and more to give to students. The event is intended as a way to prepare students with everything they need to put their best foot forward throughout the school year.

“This has helped us make sure that not only at the start of the school year, but as we start the school year in the fall that our students have the supplies they need to have a successful educational experience,” Chesterfield County Public Schools Superintendent Mervin Daugherty said.

Chesterfield schools will be back in session on Monday, Aug. 22.