CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A Chesterfield County preschool teacher has been charged with assaulting five of her students last year.

Lisa M. Harbilas, 57, was arrested and charged with 12 counts of misdemeanor assault after being accused of assaulting students at Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy — a pre-kindergarten center on Harrowgate Road — in 2022.

An investigation was launched following allegations from the parents of a female student who told police on March 5 their child was assaulted by Harbilas last November.

Chesterfield police said that detectives were made aware of new assault claims from four other students while investigating. Police said all of the alleged victims are five or under.

“The employee will not return to the school division pending adjudication of the charges,” Chesterfield schools spokesman Shawn Smith said in a statement.