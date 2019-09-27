Chesterfield principal says staph infection cases ‘successfully addressed’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The principal of Thomas Dale High School informed parents this week about an undisclosed number of staph infection cases within the school’s football program that has reportedly “been successfully addressed.”

The local health department suggested to the school’s administration earlier in the month to share the concern with families with children on the football team. Dr. Christopher M. Jones, the school’s principal, said in his message that those families were told and the issue has been resolved.

Jones also explained the decision to withhold the information from other Thomas Dale families until this week.

“We are pleased to share that no new cases have been identified in a week, so we believe that the issue has been successfully addressed,” Jones shared in the message.”We did not communicate schoolwide at that time because the issue was contained to the football team.”

The whole message from Jones can be read below:

Thomas Dale Families: I know it’s unusual for you to hear from me at this time of day, so let me quickly reassure you that your child is safe and our school is fine. Earlier this month, at the suggestion of the local health department, communication was sent to families of our football players about a number of staph infections that had developed in individuals in the football program. We are appreciative of those who worked to deep clean our athletic field house and the football equipment after the issue was identified. We continue to work with our students regarding proper cleaning of clothes and personal hygiene after practices and games. We are pleased to share that no new cases have been identified in a week, so we believe that the issue has been successfully addressed. We did not communicate schoolwide at that time because the issue was contained to the football team. Recently, we have received several inquiries about whether this issue was somehow related to the ongoing Legionella discussion in our county. It is not. The cooling tower on our property has been cleaned and tested, with results coming back showing that we do not have Legionella. Thank you for the opportunity to address the rumors circulating throughout our community! Please feel free to contact us directly if ever have a question or concern. Thomas Dale High School Principal Christopher M. Jones

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, staph is a germ found on the skin that “can cause serious infections if it gets into the blood and can lead to sepsis or death.” You can learn more about Staphylococcus aureus (staph) on the CDC’s website.

