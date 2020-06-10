Chesterfield program ‘Back to Business’ to award 10K to small businesses

Breaking News
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield is set to accept applications for the county’s “Back in Business” program beginning Monday, June 15.

The program is an effort to help local shops, salons, retailers, and restaurants get back up and running after COVID-19. About $5 million in grant money will be available and will be offered as $10,000 relief grants — meaning 500 local businesses can benefit.

The grant was made possible through the federal CARES act passed by Congress.

Business owners interested will need to apply online. The application process starts on Monday, June 15 at noon and ends Thursday, June 18 at noon.

