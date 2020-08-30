Chesterfield property tax deadline tomorrow

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The ultimate deadline to pay penalties and interest for property taxes in Chesterfield is 5 p.m. Aug. 31.

This also applies to business and persona property taxes, but not realestate taxes.

While citizens are asked to pay online or by phone if possible, there is also a drive-thru dropbox at the adminstration building on Lori Road.

You can find more information online here.

LATEST HEADLINES: