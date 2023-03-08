CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Big changes could be coming to Chesterfield County residents. On Tuesday afternoon, March 6, Chesterfield County leaders proposed the 2024 fiscal year budget to provide necessary investments and relief to residents.

According to Chesterfield County, the proposed FY24 budget totals $1.94 billion, an increase of 9.4% from the current fiscal year.

“We’re absolutely investing in the bedrock of this community, which is schools, public safety, and infrastructure. This budget also delivers a diverse, comprehensive package of tax relief to both our residential and commercial customers,” said Matt Harris, deputy county administrator for finance and administration. “We don’t believe you have to choose one or the other.”

Education would receive 50.4% of the total budget. Chesterfield leaders also addressed the school funding gap of $16 million and are seeking to help with half of the projected funding gap in the school system in hopes local state partners will help with the rest. Current teachers would also see a 7% pay increase, and starting teacher salaries could grow by nearly $3,000.

First responders would also see local funding with 10% raise for starting salaries and a 2.25% step increase for current employees by July of this year. The minimum hourly wage will also increase to $16 an hour by January of next year.

Several tax relief measures are on the table for discussion, including county homeowners and businesses to receive a $5 tax rebate on real estate tax bills.

Chesterfield County leaders will present the proposed budget to the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, March 7. Leaders also want to hear from you. Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Community Meetings will be open to the public throughout March.

Find out more information regarding the fiscal year 2024 proposed budget here.