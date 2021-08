RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in Chesterfield, you have less than a week to respond to the county’s public health survey.

The survey is being conducted by Chesterfield Emergency Management. They want to learn information to better respond to the public’s health needs and other emergencies.

All surveys completed are anonymous, and they must be completed online by Aug. 31.

To complete the survey in English, CLICK HERE. There is also a Spanish version available HERE.