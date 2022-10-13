CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Libraries are hosting their Holiday Toy Bonanza once again this year, and donations will begin soon.

From Oct. 24 to Nov. 5, all Chesterfield Public Libraries will be collecting new and gently used toys during regular business hours.

All Chesterfield library branches are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, with the exception of the Midlothian Library, which is currently closed for construction.

Toys will be distributed to participating library locations for community Toy Freeshop events in November. The events will allow community members to shop for “new-to-you” toys for the children in their life, free to charge.

Toy Freeshop events for 2022 will take place at these library branches:

Ettrick-Matoaca Library, located at 4501 River Road in South Chesterfield, Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bon Air Library, located at 9103 Rattlesnake Road in North Chesterfield, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Clover Hill Library, Wednesday, located at 6701 Deer Run Drive in Midlothian, Nov. 16, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Meadowdale Library, located at 4301 Meadowdale Boulevard in North Chesterfield, Thursday, Nov. 17, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information about Toy Freeshop events, call Chesterfield County Public Libraries at 804-751-2275.