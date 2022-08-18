CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Communities in Schools hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Bensley Elementary School on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

The ceremony was to celebrate the non-profit organization’s opening of a support program for high-need students, providing everything from simple school supplies to mental health support.

“Today is the launch of Communities in Schools of Chesterfield at Bensley Elementary. This marks [the] eleventh site that we’re serving here in Chesterfield County. So, we’re here to cut the ribbon and really just celebrate adding Bensley to our portfolio and being able to serve the students and families here,” said the executive director of Communities in Schools of Chesterfield, Ashley Hall. “It’s going to be a great year, we’re really excited about it. And we’re so excited to launch at Bensley.”