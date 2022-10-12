FILE-In this May 20, 2011, file photo, graduates from various institutions toss their hats in the air in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools will be offering several events to help get students ready for their futures.

The events will center on college and career readiness, giving students the ability to explore potential paths for their future. The events will begin in October and run throughout November.

College and career readiness opportunities

Oct. 17 and Oct. 20: College Awareness Program for English learners 6:30 p.m. — Chesterfield County Public Schools invites English learners in middle school and high school and their families to a free, two-part College Awareness Program. Both sessions will take place at the Career and Technical Center, 13900 Hull Street Road



Oct. 22 and Nov. 12: College Application Assistance Program Get help with college applications and fill out the FAFSA. These free Saturday sessions for high school seniors and families will take place at the Central Library, 7051 Lucy Corr Blvd.



Oct. 24-28: Virginia College Application Week This week is part of the 1-2-3 Go! Initiative , a series of informational and hands-on events providing resources to help Virginia students and families through the college application process.



Oct. 26-27: Mission Tomorrow A regional career exploration fair at the Richmond Raceway Complex for eighth graders from Oct. . While eighth graders are away, younger middle-schoolers will explore career topics in school. This year, Mission Tomorrow is adding an opportunity to help parents learn how they can support student career exploration from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 26.



Nov. 3: College Fair More than 80 college representatives will attend a districtwide college fair form 6 to 8 p.m. that will take place at Monacan High, 11501 Smoketree Drive. Families will learn about college applications, scholarships and more.

