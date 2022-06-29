CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Riding the school bus for the first time can be nerve wracking for kids and parents alike, but a returning program offers the chance for Chesterfield kindergarteners to be more comfortable ahead of their first day.

Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) is offering new kindergarteners a chance to get familiar with their school bus with “My First School Bus.” The event allows kids to practice getting on and off a school bus and introduces them to bus safety.

Nine “My First School Bus” sessions will be held between July 18 and July 29 at different Chesterfield County Public Library branches. Families can find the full schedule and sign up for a session through the Chesterfield County Public Library event calendar. Participants will need to register two weeks before attending the event of their choice.

More information can be found at the Chesterfield County Pubic Library website, or visit the CCPS’ Facebook page.