CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is looking for substitute teachers.

People interested in substitute teaching can learn more and apply for positions at a job fair on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Monacan High School, which is located at 11501 Smoketree Drive in North Chesterfield.

The pay starts at $101.50 per day for a short term substitute and $203 per day for long term jobs and on high demand days and Fridays.

More information and more extensive job descriptions are available on the Chesterfield County Public Schools human resources website.