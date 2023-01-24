CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The newest Chesterfield area chicken finger restaurant has opened its doors.

Raising Cane’s features several “craveable chicken finger meals,” including The Box Combo, The Caniac Combo, The Three Finger Combo, The Sandwich Combo and The Kids Combo. The meals consist of a variety of fried chicken, crinkle-cut fries, “Cane’s Sauce,” Texas toast, coleslaw and fountain drink options.

The Chesterfield location — now open just outside of Chesterfield Towne Center at 1321 Huguenot Road — is the brand’s first free-standing restaurant in the Richmond area. It features a large patio and has the ability to serve customers through its mobile app, drive-thru, dine-in and takeout experiences.

Raising Cane’s opens in Chesterfield. The Chesterfield location — now open just outside of Chesterfield Towne Center at 1321 Huguenot Road — is the brand’s first free-standing restaurant in the Richmond area. It features a large patio and has the ability to serve customers through its mobile app, drive-thru, dine-in and takeout experiences. (Photo: Ben Parsons/8News)

Raising Cane’s opens in Chesterfield. The Chesterfield location — now open just outside of Chesterfield Towne Center at 1321 Huguenot Road — is the brand’s first free-standing restaurant in the Richmond area. It features a large patio and has the ability to serve customers through its mobile app, drive-thru, dine-in and takeout experiences. (Photo: Ben Parsons/8News)

Raising Cane’s opens in Chesterfield. The Chesterfield location — now open just outside of Chesterfield Towne Center at 1321 Huguenot Road — is the brand’s first free-standing restaurant in the Richmond area. It features a large patio and has the ability to serve customers through its mobile app, drive-thru, dine-in and takeout experiences. (Photo: Ben Parsons/8News)

The restaurant opened its doors to a hungry line of chicken lovers at 9 a.m. sharp Tuesday, Jan. 24. 8News spoke to guests who had lined up outside of the doors starting as early as 6 a.m. for a chance at the “Free Cane’s for a Year” giveaway, a commemorative Raising Cane’s T-shirt and voucher for a Box Combo valid on their next visit.

The restaurant will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests can check out the menu ahead of time at https://raisingcanes.com/menu/.