CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County has received over $750,000 in funds to put towards improving broadband Internet access for its residents.

The $755,523 grant was awarded through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s Virginia Telecommunication initiative (VATI).

This is meant to support the county’s partnership with All Points Broadband and Dominion Energy with the goal being to provide broadband internet across the county — particularly to underserved areas, according to a press release.

County officials predict nearly 500 homes, parcels and businesses will eventually have Internet access because of this grant.

“Chesterfield is excited about this great news and about the opportunity to work with our partners to implement this grant,” said deputy county administrator Clay Bowles in the release. “It will provide these citizens with what is nowadays a critical piece of infrastructure.”

Those interested in learning more can watch this clip from the June 28, 2023 Board of Supervisors meeting.