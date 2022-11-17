CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield program focusing on helping high school students dealing with substance addiction has received a $2,000 donation thanks to a local addiction recovery organization.

2 End the Stigma is a Midlothian-based organization that focuses on addiction recovery education and helps connect individuals and families to addiction treatment resources.

The organization hosted the second annual “Fairways for Scott“, a golf tournament that raises money for addiction programs, in October. 2 End the Stigma is now donating some of the proceeds from this year’s fundraiser to local organizations.

On Monday, Nov. 14, 2 End the Stigma members visited the Chesterfield Recovery Academy in Midlothian on Monday, Nov. 14 and surprised school leaders with a giant check for $2,000 that was raised from Fairways for Scott.

The Chesterfield Recovery Academy, which opened its doors in August, is a program designed to help high school students earn their degrees while getting clean from substance abuse by offering academic, emotional, and social support to enrolled students. It is the first of its kind in Virginia.

2 End the Stigma is also planning on donating to VCU’s Rams in Recovery with some of the proceeds from the Fairways for Scott fundraiser. Rams in Recovery offers support for VCU students dealing with recovery substance use disorders while in school.