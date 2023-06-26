CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Recovery crews are continuing to search for the man who reportedly drowned in Swift Creek Reservoir Sunday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, officers were called to the Swift Creek Reservoir near the 5700 block of Promontory Pointe Road to assist first responders in a reported drowning.

According to police, a man was on a boat with a family member when he reportedly fell into the water and did not resurface. It is not yet known how the man ended up in the water.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS personnel initiated a recovery operation to find the man but ended the search around 10 p.m. The search resumed around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Scene at Swift Creek Reservoir Monday, June 26. (Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News)

As of Monday morning, there were multiple boats at the scene, with one specially equipped with underwater sonar. Crews operated in 15 to 18-foot depths in the deeper parts of the reservoir as part of the search.

Authorities said there was a lot of silt at the bottom of the reservoir, making visibility low for recovery divers. Crews used sonar technology in order to dive on specific targets.

“The sonar is a boat-based unit — basically taking a sonar image of the bottom of the reservoir. That helps authorities see a radar picture that can pick up objects that could be down there,” said Cpt. Joe Harvey with Chesterfield Fire and EMS. “They are looking for a target object and will put divers in the water if needed. There are currently no divers in the water at the time.”

While the reservoir has not been closed off to the public, authorities are asking residents to give search boats space if they are on the water.

“Floatation devices are paramount in water, we want you to get out in there and have fun but all it takes is something simple to happen and it can become bad,” Harvey said.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.