One of several proposed elevations for homes in Rose Ridge. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors has rejected a proposal for 100 single-family homes in an agricultural district, sending the project back to the county Planning Commission once again.

The project, called Rose Ridge, received heavy pushback from existing residents of the sparsely populated stretch of Riverway Road at a planning commission earlier this year, during which the commissioners unanimously recommended the application be denied.

The proposal would have seen 100 homes on a little over 2 acres of land each constructed on a single access road winding through 230 acres of untouched rural land.

This map shows the proposed layout of Rose Ridge, and its location in southern Chesterfield. The development would have had only one access point onto Riverway Road. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

While the developer sought a rezoning from agricultural to R-40 — a very low-density residential zoning — county staff said the proposal more closely resembled typical suburban designations like R-25.

“These exceptions are similar to lot width and setbacks for a lot that would generally be located in an R-25 district,” he said. “The requested exceptions are not in character with the agricultural, rural-residential development patterns envisioned for this area.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The proposal also called for all of the homes to use their own septic tanks, which would require special exceptions to county ordinances, since interconnection is required for all residential developments.

“The 2020 water and wastewater facilities plan does not include any proposed wastewater improvements for this area,” the county official said, adding that the cost of bringing sewer service to the area would be several million dollars.

But the developer said despite all of the issues highlighted in the staff report, the project deserved approval because of the demand for the type of home featured in their proposal.

“We haven’t really been paying attention to those who want to live in large homes and on large lots,” he said.

According to the federal reserve, the average listing price for a home in Chesterfield in November was about $390,000. Based on current Zillow listings, the homes proposed for the project — over 2 acres of land, a minimum of 2,500 square feet — would go for anywhere between $500,000 and $1 million.

Residents who spoke out at the board meeting Wednesday kept their comments brief and to the point.

“We’ve hashed it all out before and I think y’all have most of the facts,” one man said. “Pray you do the right thing about it.”

Shortly before the board’s vote, Matoaca Supervisor Kevin Carroll said, “I don’t think it’s where it needs to be, quite frankly.”

Cited the extensive concerns included in the staff report, Carroll moved for it to be remanded to the Planning Commission. On a unanimous vote, the board agreed, sending the proposal back for further, unspecified revisions.