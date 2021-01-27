Chesterfield reopens two museums for the first time since March

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County has reopened the Chesterfield County Museum and historic 1892 Jail. Both of these facilities have been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic.

The museum and jail will be open Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at these buildings, the county is requiring facial coverings to be worn at all times. There will also be social distancing requirements, specific entry and exit doors and “enhanced” cleanings.

A $2 donation is suggested when visiting the museum and a $1 donation is suggested per person.